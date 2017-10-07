Indonesia seeks to boost achievements in Asian Games

Jakarta, Oct 7 (IANS) The Indonesian government has promised attractive rewards to its athletes who will compete in the 18th Asian Games next year in a bid to spur their performances.

Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla disclosed on Friday that the government would give 1 billion rupiah ($741,565), a big number according to local standards, to athletes securing gold medal in the event, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The government would provide big amount of bonuses for (athletes winning medals) in the Asian Games," said Kalla.

Those securing silver and bronze medals will receive 200 million rupiah (about $14,831) and a 100 million rupiah ($7,416) in bonus, he added.

Kalla expected that the announcement will stimulate and push the athletes to practice harder.

The 18th Asian Games will held in Indonesia's capital and Palembang city from August 18 to September 2, 2018 and will see the participation of 10,000 athletes in 40 sports.

--IANS

tri/vm