Indonesia Open golf to start from July 12

Jakarta (Indonesia), June 8 (IANS) The Indonesia Open, the countrys longest-running golf tournament, will be staged on the Asian Tour from July 12 to 15, the organisers announced on Friday.

The tournament will offer a prize purse of $300,000 and it will be played at the Pondok Indah Golf Course for the third consecutive year.

Thailand's Panuphol Pittayarat earned his breakthrough victory at the tournament last year in dominant fashion as he romped to a five-shot victory over second-placed compatriot, Tirawat Kaewsiribandit.

Panuphol will be defending his title this year against an elite 150-man field when the storied event tees off next month.

In addition to Panuphol, the tournament has an illustrious list of winners that includes India's Gaganjeet Bhullar, who won the event in 2013 and 2016, as well as Ireland's Padraig Harrington and Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee.

Murdaya Widyawimarta Po, President of Persatuan Golf Indonesia, the national golf association of Indonesia said: "Our national championship is Indonesia's biggest and most important golf tournament and we are thrilled with its return on the Asian Tour.

--IANS

gau/vd