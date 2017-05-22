Indonesia offers $1mn prize money in badminton Superseries

Jakarta, May 22 (IANS) Indonesia has put on a $1 million prize money for the upcoming Badminton World Federation (BWF)-sanctioned Superseries Premier championships slated here from June 12 to 18 here.

Over 300 players, including top seeded players, from 21 countries and regions have been confirmed to take part in the event, it was announced on Monday.

The tournament organiser claimed that the amount of prize is the largest in BWF's premier badminton tournaments held this year so far, reports Xinhua news agency.

Unlike in the previous years, when it was held in landmark badminton arena of Istora Senayan, the upcoming Indonesia Open will be held in the capital city's convention center of JCC, which is not far from the Istora Senayan.

The host country has only set target to secure one title in the tournament -- by its men's doubles rising stars Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, have won All England, India Open and Malaysia Open.

"The last champion title that we obtained here was in 2013 with Mohamad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan. After that we have never won. Let's hope we can win again this year," Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI) media officer Ricky Subagja told a press conference.

Ricky added that the top-ranked pair of Marcus and Kevin has demonstrated excellent performances in the last few months in premier championships.

--IANS

