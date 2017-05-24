Indonesia to meet Brazil in Toulon U-19 football tourney opener

Jakarta, May 24 (IANS) Indonesia will play Brazil on May 31 in their opening match of the Toulon U-19 football tournament in France.

"Our players are enthusiastic to face the opponents from Brazil. Actually, the level of our football quality is equal with other nations, such as Brazil," Indonesian national U-19 team coach Indra Sjafri said in his office on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We are not afraid, whoever our opponent, we will face it," said Egy Maulana, one of the strikers in the team.

Indonesia, Brazil, the Czech Republic and Scotland shared Group C in the tournament.

After meeting Brazil, Indonesia will vie against the Czech Republic on June 3 and Scotland on June 6, the coach disclosed.

The Toulon tournament is scheduled to be held from May 29 to June 1 with the participation of 12 teams.

