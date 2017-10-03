Indonesia to hold international badminton meet in January

Jakarta, Oct 3 (IANS) Indonesia is scheduled to hold an international badminton championship equivalent to a Superseries tournament with top players from 15 countries and regions expected to take part in the event slated for January 2018.

"I hope the tournament would run smoothly and be the place for Indonesian players to attain their best achievements," Chairman of Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI) Wiranto said on the sidelines of the tournament's sponsorship signing ceremony with Japan's automotive producer Daihatsu here on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF)-sanctioned championship, called the 2018 Indonesia Masters, would be part of the BWF World Tour programme throughout next year.

The tournament is scheduled to be held from January 23 to 28 in Indonesia capital landmark badminton arena of Istora Senayan.

