Indonesia to face Fiji in football friendly

Jakarta, Aug 30 (IANS) Indonesia will face Fiji in a football friendly over the weekend, coach Luis Milla said here on Wednesday.

The match will be played on Saturday in Patriot Chandrabaga sport stadium in Bekasi, on the outskirts Indonesia's capital, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We need only 19 players in the tryout match against Fiji," said Milla.

The match will be the third time the two countries play each other. Indonesia and Fiji played two World Cup qualifiers in 1982, both ended in draws.

