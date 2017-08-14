Indonesia eyes one title in Badminton Worlds

Jakarta, Aug 14 (IANS) The Indonesian national badminton association has set a one-gold medal target in the Badminton World Championships this month in Scotland, a senior official said here on Monday.

The Championships are scheduled to be held from August 21 to 27 in Glasgow, reports Xinhua news agency.

Head of sport development of the association Susi Susanti said the gold medal target was expected to be from either men's doubles or mixed doubles.

"We have targeted one gold medal in the international tournament. It can be from men's doubles or mixed doubles sports," she said.

Susanti said the optimism was based on the preparation by the teams and officials.

"So far, the preparation has been made well. Hopefully, this best condition can be sustained with strong spirit and hard work," said Susanti.

The Indonesian team is scheduled to leave for Glasgow on Thursday, according to the association.

--IANS

pur/dg