Indonesia accords priority to sports development before Asian Games

Jakarta, Sep 7 (IANS) The Youth and Sport Ministry has given priority to develop the sports which can provide gold medals to the country in the Asian Games next year and the upcoming Olympics.

Indonesian Youth and Sport Minister Imam Nahrawi said that the ministry has determined a total of 20 sports for maximum development in preparation for the regional sport event in the country and the international sport event, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We have projected our opportunity so that we focus on several sports that we forecast they can provide gold medals in Asian Games and Olympics," he said on Wednesday night.

The athletes who will be vying in the prioritised sports will get special treatment and more tryouts, and the financing will also be boosted, Nahrawi said.

The determination of the sports was undertaken based on the experience of the country's athletes frequently securing gold medals in some games at international sports events.

Among the sports were badminton, archery, athletics, swimming and gymnastics, he said.

The Indonesian government has set a target of securing at least the 8th position in the Asian Games with about 15 gold medals.

The Asian Games are scheduled to be held from August 18 to September 2, 2018 in Indonesia's capital of Jakarta and Palembang city, the provincial capital of South Sumatra.

