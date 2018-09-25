Indo-Uzbekistan joint exhibition inaugurated at National Museum

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) An exhibition dedicated to the upcoming state visit of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to India was inaugurated at National Museum here on Tuesday.

Titled "India - Uzbekistan: Dialogue of Cultures", it was inaugurated by Arun Goel, Secretary, Ministry of Culture.

Goel said the exhibition is "a beginning of several things to come" in the near future. He said that "people to people contact makes Government to Government contact" easier and that joint exhibitions like this would go a long way in establishing "strong bilateral ties".

The Secretary also assured the Ministry of Culture's complete cooperation for furthering the rich and deep cultural ties between both the nations.

National Museum, Ministry of Culture in Collaboration with the Embassy of Uzbekistan in New Delhi; Rampur Raza Library, Rampur; Khuda Baksh Oriental Public Library, Patna and the National Association of Electronic Mass Media of Uzbekistan have, for the first time, exhibited a collection of "Kushan coins", archaeological artifacts related to Kushan, manuscripts and paintings of shared cultural heritage of India and Uzbekistan made in different time epoch covering religious and scientific subjects.

The exhibition explores the shared link in the respective histories of Uzbekistan and India in which deep oral traditions coexisted with the written word. It also foster a dynamic exchange with academic, technical and professional partners on effective approaches to cataloguing and management of cultural artifacts and their conservation and preservation. It also promotes and encourages the use of the manuscripts for academic and research purposes.

This exhibition showcases original artifacts from the National Museum collection which include coins from the royal mints of Kushans including coins depicting portraits of Kanishka, Huvishka , alluring sculptures from the Kushan period, the intricate manuscripts including miniature paintings from Baburnama, manuscripts of the Holy Quran, Timurnamah, Bukharisharif, Bayaz, Tuzk-i-Jahangiri and others.

The other highlights of the exhibition are some unique facsimiles of famous manuscripts and paintings like the Kattalangar Quran, Diwan by Sultan Hussein Baikara, Zafarnama by SharafiddinYazdi, Zahiruddin Muhammad Babur and Jahangir among others.

The exhibition also includes the already published albums of the project "Cultural legacy of Uzbekistan in the world's collections" and various volumes from the series "Architectural Epigraphy of Uzbekistan".

The exhibition will be open for the public till October 24.

--IANS

ss/vm