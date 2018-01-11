Indo-Tibetan Border Police organises 6-day U-20 Ice Hockey tournament

With an aim to encourage the youths to indulge in sporting activity in the region, a six-day under-20 Ice Hockey tournament has been organized by the 37 Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police at the 24 Battalion, ITBP, Ice Hockey Rink here at Choglamsar. A total of eight teams are participating in the tournament namely Domkhar, Chuchot, KTN Nimoo, Skara, Lalok Sporting Club, Choglamdar Ice Hockey Club, Shakar Chiktan and SECMOL. The opening match of the tournament was played between Snymoo and SECMOL, in which the former side came out victorious by 21-0. Dr Sonam Dava Lonpo, Chief Executive Councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, was the chief guest for the opening ceremony of the tournament. In the second match of the tournament so far, Domkhar defeated Lalok by a 5-2 goal margin. The tournament is being organised under Civic Action Programme, with the possibility of taking the selected players amongst the participating team to abroad for an exposure tour. The objective of the ongoing tournament is to encourage youth to indulge in sporting activity and to inculcate team spirit discipline and for better overall personality development and also to popularize sports like Ice Hockey which has a very limited base in India.