Indo-Sino Military Commanders’ Talks to be Held in China's Moldo in Ladakh Sector Tomorrow, Lt Gen Harinder Singh to Represent Indian Army

June 5, Leh: India-China military commanders’ talks will take place in Moldo in China opposite Chushul in Ladakh sector on June 6 to resolve the border dispute along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Indian side will be represented by 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, while from China Major General Liu Lin will take part in the discussion.

Maj Gen Liu Lin is the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of Chinese People’s Liberation Army. The meeting is going to take place almost a month after Indian and Chinese army soldiers involved in a physical brawl in Eastern Ladakh near Pangong Tso Lake area.

The Indo-Sino border tensions were raked up in May, after nearly 250 soldiers of either side came face-to-face Pangong Tso lake area in Ladakh. The soldiers clashed with iron rods and also pelted stones at each other, leading to injuries. A face-off was also reported on May 9 near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector, when nearly 150 soldiers of both sides were involved in a clash.

