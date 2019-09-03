Indo-Pacific logical step for India after Act East, says EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 03 said that Indo-Pacific is the logical step after Act East for India. "The Indo-pacific is not tomorrow's forecast, but yesterday's reality. The Indo-Pacific naturally means different things to different powers, but it is undeniably a priority for all of them. For India, it is the logical step after Act East and a break out from the confines of South Asia," Jaishankar said during his address at the Indian Ocean Conference in Maldives.