Indo-Nepal petroleum pipeline to be operational soon

Marking a milestone, Nepal and India finish petroleum pipeline work and it is likely to become operational next month. The pipeline connects Motihari (India) with Amlekhganj (Nepal) covering a distance of 70.2 Kilometers which had been of utmost priority for both the nations. According to Nepal Oil Corporation, the tests are being done in coordination with Indian Oil Corporation, its sole supplier of fuel. Indian Oil Corporation was the major monetary contributor in building the pipeline which costs Rs4.4 billion approximately. The agreement to lay the pipeline was struck between Nepal and India on August 24, 2015. It will also strengthen the relationship between the two neighbouring nations.