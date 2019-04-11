Indo-Nepal petro pipeline work near completion

The pipe-laying work of the Indo-Nepal trans-border pipeline project is near completion with about 90 percent work completed and test supply expected to be done by mid May. The 70-kilomtere-long pipeline stretches from Amlekhganj in Nepal to Motihari in India. Only about 8 Kilometers pipeline inside the Parsa National Park lies incomplete on which the work is being done on a swift pace after getting go-ahead from the forest department. The first petroleum pipeline in Parsa is jointly constructed by Indian and Nepali government. The trans-border pipeline stretches 24 kilometers on Nepal side and has been taken forward as a "Mega Project".Indian Oil Corporation has been funding the major cost of the petroleum pipeline construction. The pipe being laid has the capacity of supplying 200,000 litres of fuel on an hourly basis. The Nepal Oil Corporation is footing the bill over the construction of the pipeline on behalf of Nepal government. The project which had a deadline to be completed in 30 months is near to completion in less than 15 months as about 80 percent of the work has been completed. Indian government is said to have invested Rs 3.5 billion to install pipeline for the project. Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi had jointly laid the foundation stone for the project from Hyderabad House in New Delhi during Oli's visit to India in 2018.