Indo-Nepal literature tour 2018 concludes in Birgunj
Nepal-India literature tour 2018 concluded in Birgunj town of Nepal on Saturday. On the occasion, many dignitaries were present in Hotel Makalu. Former counsel general said both countries have age-old religious, cultural and social relations and literary exchange will further boost it. Nepal also expressed its gratitude to Indian government for its deep commitment and sustained efforts to assist the Himalayan kingdom in its developmental endeavours.