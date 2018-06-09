Indo-Nepal joint military exercise 'Surya Kiran' begins in Pithoragarh

The joint military exercise between India and Nepal is underway in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh. This joint exercise has been named 'Surya Kiran' where 600 soldiers from both the nations are sharing their experiences of counter insurgency and counter terrorist operations. Also, nine Nepali and three Indian female soldiers are also part of this exercise. The objective behind this joint exercise is to conduct battalion level joint training with emphasis on counter terrorism operations in mountainous terrain. This program is scheduled to conclude on June 12.