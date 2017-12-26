Indo-Nepal authorities meet to discuss stalled clinker shipments

Nepali and Indian authorities on Tuesday met to find a temporary alternative to the transportation of clinker. The meeting was organised at hotel vishwa in Birgunj. Consul general of India, B.C Pradhan was also present at the meeting. This conference aimed to provide a platform for knowledge-sharing and cross-sectoral engagement related to developments in national and state-level pollution regulation.Locals have warned that they will shutdown the border point from Monday, which could cripple a major portion of Nepal's foreign trade. The Nepali side is expected to sign the letters of exchange prior to the commerce secretary-level talks at the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) to discuss various trades, transit and commerce related issues.