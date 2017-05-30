Indo-German Business Summit: PM Modi highlights major developments in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indo-German Business Summit in Berlin on Tuesday. Speaking at the event, PM Modi highlighted the major developments in India. He said that the Goods and Service Tax (GST) is among the historic reforms India has ever seen, which is going to be implemented from next month. He further added that 'Make in India' has already created a strong impact. PM Modi also added that Germany contributed in a big way in the success of 'Make in India.