Indo-China Face-Off: PM Modi Meets NSA, CDS & Service Chiefs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 26 May held a high-level meeting to discuss the India-China stand-off, NDTV reported quoting sources.

PM Modi met with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff RKS Bhaduria to review the ground situation in Ladakh, where Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a face-off.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, too, met the the NSA, CDS and the three service chiefs before they met the prime minister. According to IANS, Singh was briefed about the Indian response to the Chinese troops mobilisation at the LAC.

In the meet with the defence minister, it was also decided that road constructions must continue and Indian fortifications and troop deployment must match those of the Chinese.

It was clarified during the meeting that the Indian Army will hold its fort as talks to defuse the situation would continue in parallel.

Earlier, Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army held several meetings to resolve the situation in eastern Ladakh at the Line of Actual Control, according to IANS.

However, no breakthrough was reported till Monday. The previous meeting took place on Sunday, but many things remained unresolved, said sources, adding more commander-level talks are likely to resolve the issues.

Sources told IANS that so fa, there have been five rounds of talks between military commanders on the ground without much progress.

A top Indian Army officer told IANS: “No breakthrough. Status quo is maintained.” He said the situation will be resolved, but Indian Army will continue with its construction work along Line of Actual Control.

There has reportedly been a troop build-up on both sides and that there are at least three places where there has been an eyeball-to-eyeball situation since 5 May. Both sides have deployed over 1,000 troops at four places along the Line of Actual Control.

The Indian Army is keeping a close watch on the Pangong Tso sector of eastern Ladakh and the Galwan Valley region, where the Chinese have enhanced their deployment.

Other than the extremely volatile Pangong Tso sector in the wake of the recent escalation are Trig Heights, Demchok and Chumar in Ladakh which form western sector of the India-China frontier, which are also under strict vigil, IANS reported.

The disengagement took place in eastern Ladakh after troops came to blows on May 5 and were involved in a face-off till the morning of May 6, when troops from both sides clashed, leaving several injured.

The face-offs took place after the Chinese side objected to Indian road construction and development work.

