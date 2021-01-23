Indo-China Border Dispute | 9th Round of Talks on 24 Jan: Reports

Indian and Chinese militaries on Sunday, 23 January, will hold the ninth round of talks aimed at resolving the border disputes in eastern Ladakh, ANI reported. The dialogue will reportedly be held in Moldo opposite the Chushul sector in India

The talks come after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in an interview to Times Now, said that India will not withdraw troops until China does so.

“Reduction in the number of troops won't happen. India won't reduce troops deployment unless China initiates the process,” he told Times Now.

According to IANS, a Ministry of External Affairs representative is likely to be part of the dialogue.

The previous round of discussions were held on 6 November 2020.

While the previous talks ended in a deadlock, both countries agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and to take forward the discussions, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.

Earlier this month, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had said that the force is ready for a long haul along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), while hoping for an amicable solution in its nine-month-long conflict with the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

“We are prepared to hold our ground where we are for as long as it takes to achieve our national goals and interest,” he had said, as quoted by IANS.

On 30 August 2020, India had occupied critical mountain heights on the southern bank of the Pangong Lake like Rechin La, Rezang La, Mukpari, and Tabletop that were unmanned till now.

India has also made some deployments near Blacktop also after the Chinese tried to make a provocative military move.

Now, dominance at these 13 peaks allow India to dominate the Spangur Gap under Chinese control and the Moldo garrison on the Chinese side.

