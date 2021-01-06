Indo-Bangladesh rail link: Shah assures Tripura of developing integrated check post

Agartala, Jan 6 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the Tripura government of developing an integrated check post and cargo handling facility at Nischintapur, the junction point of Agartala-Akhaura rail link, near here, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Wednesday.

The much-awaited railway line between Agartala and Akhaura is expected to be completed by September 2021. The railway link connects Gangasagar in Bangladesh to Nischintapur in India (10.6 km) and from Nischintapur to Agartala railway station (5.46 km).

'Requested the kind intervention of Sh. @AmitShah ji for the development of an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Nischintapur, junction point of Agartala-Akhaura rail link.

Setting up of a cargo handling facility here will greatly boost trade & commerce for entire #NorthEast region,' Deb tweeted.

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region is bearing the cost of laying the track on the Indian side and that on the Bangladesh side is being borne by the Ministry of External Affairs, officials said.

'Also requested for his kind support for completion of border fencing work in #Tripura in a timely & effective manner. Sh #AmitShah ji assured full support from @HMOIndia in this regard to ensure security & prosperity for the state,' Deb who called on Shah in New Delhi during the day said in a tweet.

The chief minister also met Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed the ongoing national highway projects in Tripura, an official release said.

Deb requested Gadkari for greater support of the ministry for facilitating micro, small and medium enterprises in the state.

Gadkari, who is also the MSME minister, assured Deb of his ministrys support to the states projects, the release said. PTI JOY NN NN