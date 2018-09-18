Indo-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline concrete deliverable of our joint efforts: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday hailed the Indo-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline and said that the pipeline is a concrete deliverable of the joint efforts of India and Bangladesh. Pradhan said, "When the two PMs met in June 2015 in Dhaka, a new direction was imparted to the relationship. Oil and Gas became important pillar to bring our countries further closer. The Indo-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline is a concrete deliverable of our joint efforts. The 129 km long Friendship Pipeline changed the diesel supply landscape in Northern Bangladesh. The pipeline will put in place, sustainable, eco-friendly and reliable way of transporting diesel to Bangladesh." Pradhan was speaking at an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina jointly flagged off the construction of India-Bangladesh Friendship Product Pipeline Project through video conferencing earlier today.