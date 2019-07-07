It's my individual decision: Jyotiraditya Scindia after resigning as AICC general secretary

New Delhi, July 07 (ANI): Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia announced his resignation as Congress general secretary of All India Congress Committee on Sunday. While speaking to ANI, Scindia said, "I had given my resignation to Rahul Gandhi 7-10 days back." "I think this is very much individual decision, I did what I felt within myself"he further added. In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he was appointed as the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (West). On May 23 when the election results were declared, Scindia suffered a major blow as he lost his own seat from Guna, Madhya Pradesh. The Congress also suffered in Uttar Pradesh, where he was made in-charge.