Would Indira, Rajiv Gandhi have gone to event where 'Bharat ke tukde' slogans were raised: Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said that Congress' personal grievances compelled party leadership to participate in an event where 'Bharat ke tukde tukde' slogans were raised. Arun Jaitley while speaking at India Ideas Conclave in New Delhi, said, "Would Mrs. Indira Gandhi or Mr. Rajiv Gandhi ever have gone to a congregation where 'Bharat ke tukde tukde' slogans were raised? Certainly not. But the degeneration of ideology because of personal grievances or personal ambitions compelled Congress party leadership to do so. And today there are many who are changing this discourse."