Indira marathon organised to mark 100th birth anniversary of former PM Indira Gandhi

The Allahabad city held the 33rd edition of the All-India (prize-money) Indira Marathon on Sunday. The marathon was flagged off from Anand Bhavan on the occasion of 100th birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. The event was conducted in five categories: Open, run for senior athletes (45 years and above), for young athletes (20 or less) and the one for those who are 15 or less in age. In the open category, the athletes will be covering a distance of 42.195km.