Indira Gandhi governed like Hitler not Modi, RS Prasad counters Mallikarjun Kharge

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday reacted on Congress veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Hitler' remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Slamming Kharge, he said, "it was Indira ji who governed like Hitler." "Shocking that senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge ji equalled Modi ji with Hitler. I want to tell him it was Indira ji who governed like Hitler. This is the same Kharge ji who can't even move an inch without the permission of the family," added Prasad. His reaction came after Kharge said that PM Narendra Modi wants to do to India what dictator Adolf Hitler did to Germany.