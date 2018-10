Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former President of India Pranab Mukhejee Wednesday paid tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary at Shakti Sthal. Indira, India’s first female prime minister and the second-longest serving PM of the country after her father Jawaharlal Nehru, was assassinated on October 31, 1984.