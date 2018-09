New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Low-cost carrier IndiGo will operate its first daily flight from Amritsar to Dubai from October.

"The low-cost carrier now operates 13 daily flights between India and Dubai," the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In addition, the airline will also operate flights between Kolkata-Kochi and Bengaluru-Pune. Both services will commence from October 2018."

