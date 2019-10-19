IndiGo inaugurates flights from Kolkata to Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City

India's largest passenger carrier IndiGo on Friday commenced direct daily operations between Kolkata and Ho Chi Minh City, the commercial capital of Vietnam. While speaking to ANI, IndiGo's Associate Director, Arvind Bhandari said, "We are launching our second flight to Vietnam. Our first flight response was fantastic and today we are connecting to the second city of Vietnam. We are happy about it." At present, the airline is on a massive international expansion plan. It has already launched 4 flights in the last 5 weeks to Myanmar, China, Vietnam and Kuwait. Currently, it flies to 60 domestic and 23 international routes.