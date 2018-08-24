IndiGo to fly Kuwait, Abu Dhabi from October

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier IndiGo will commence flight operations to Kuwait and Abu Dhabi from October 2018.

"As part of the international expansion, Kuwait will be the 57th and Abu Dhabi will be 58th destination on its network. Both new services will commence from October 2018," the airline said in a statement on Friday.

According to the company, it will also enhance connectivity across India with the addition of 24 new flights to its network.

"IndiGo will become the first domestic airline to introduce services connecting Port Blair with Hyderabad and Vadodara. These flights will commence from September 2018," the statement said.

"In addition, 6E will operate its first daily return flight between Surat and Chennai, daily non-stop return service between Delhi and Imphal, and direct flights to Vijayawada from Delhi.

"The airline will also add two international new routes connecting Doha with Ahmedabad and Trivandrum. These new services will be effective from October 2018," it said.

--IANS

rv/nir