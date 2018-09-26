IndiGo to commence Kuala Lumpur-Delhi flight services from November

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Budget carrier IndiGo will operate its daily non-stop flights between Kuala Lumpur-Bengaluru and Kuala Lumpur-Delhi from November 15.

"We are pleased to announce Kuala Lumpur as our 12th international destination effective November 2018. Malaysia provides a complete package for business travellers, holiday makers, the meeting and conference segment," William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said in a statement.

"We see great potential on the India-Malaysia route due to the extensive cultural, business and tourism links between the two countries."

