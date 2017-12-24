Indigo becomes first Indian airline to operate 1000 daily flights

Budget airline carrier Indigo became the first Indian airline to operate 1000 daily flight to domestic and international destinations, first time in Indian civil aviation history. The airline with the fleet size of 150 aircrafts achieved history when the flight no 6E 185 Mumbai to Cochin took off on December 22. The airline ranked second best in India currently commands 39.4% market share. Indigo Airlines was started in the year 2006.