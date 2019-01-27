Indigenously made Train 18 renamed to Vande Bharat Express: Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today announced that Train 18 will now be called Vande Bharat Express. Goyal reasoned that since the trains are made completely in India, it was suitable to give such a name. "Train 18 will now be known as Vande Bharat Express. It's a train built completely in India by Indian engineers, in a span of 18 months. It'll ply from Delhi to Varanasi. It is an example that it's possible to make world-class trains under Make in India," Goyal announced in a press conference in the national capital.