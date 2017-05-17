Indigenous nuclear power plants to generate domestic orders of Rs. 70,000 crore: Piyush Goyal

Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that India is planning to set up indigenous nuclear power plants in the country and the establishment will lead to at least Rs. 70, 000 crore of domestic orders for pressurised heat water reactors. Goyal informed that the orders will generate approximately 33, 400 direct and indirect jobs in the country. He also said the scheme will promote energy self sufficiency, clean, carbon free sources of power and place India high among nuclear power countries.