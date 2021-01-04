Indigenous COVID vaccine demonstrates benefits of Atmanirbhar Bharat, asserts Vice President

Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): A day after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave its nod for the emergency use approval for two indigenous vaccines against COVID-19 on Sunday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday termed it as India's leap of science and manifestation of the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Naidu, as quoted in a release from Vice President's Secretariat, stressed that this development can benefit not only Indians but the larger humanity. He also appealed the people to express same spirit in taking the vaccine as they did while persevering through the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

"India is in the forefront of shielding the humanity from the deadly disease by demonstrating its ability to mass produce the much-needed vaccine and offer its own version as well. India's indigenous vaccine (Covaxin) has certain unique features based on the whole virus approach. This is a commendable achievement and all concerned deserve kudos for foresight perseverance and fruition of spirited efforts," the release read.

Referring to the devastating effects of COVID-19 in preceding year, Naidu hailed the spirited scientific efforts to come out with vaccines.

He further said, "While the celebrations can wait till every needy person gets the vaccine shot, it's not out of context to say cheers to this optimistic moment."

He noted that India's spirited efforts towards making vaccines available offers hope to people across the globe conferring on India the leadership role in the collective fight against the most dreaded health challenge of the last 100 years since the outbreak of Spanish Flu.

Noting that development and administering of vaccine is guided by a stringent regime of protocols and strict monitoring of attendant data without any compromise, the Vice President referred to the regulator's assurance to the nation of due diligence before giving nod to the two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin yesterday.

"India's leap of science with the vaccine announcement is a clear manifestation of the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. It demonstrates what a self-reliant India means not only to its people but also to the rest of the world. India standing tall at this critical moment is one of great reckoning. It vindicates our ethos of sharing with and caring for all. The soon to start vaccine roll out is a certain beginning towards leaving the miseries and anxieties of the last year behind," the release stated.

Naidu observed that the country rose in unison in 2020 in handling the COVID situation with the national leadership both in the Centre and in the States/Union Territories (UTs) working together. (ANI)