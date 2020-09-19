Indigenisation and Not Injured Stance is the Answer to Snooping by China, Writes Lt Gen (Retd) DS Hooda

The revelation that a small Chinese company called Shenzhen Zhenhua Data Technology collected online and social media data of 10,000 influential Indians, including political leaders, was greeted with a great deal of shock. A few days later, there is a growing narrative that since this data is from open sources, it has limited utility, and the leak is, therefore, not very worrying.

Both these reactions somehow miss the big picture. It should come as no shock that there is a concerted effort by various countries to collect personal and other critical data about countries (both hostile and friendly). It must also be clearly understood that this data has enormous national security implications.

Attempts to classify individuals by their emotions and use them to influence choices were turned into a sophisticated art by technology companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter. To drive up revenues, depending on what you were viewing, Facebook fed you more and more of similar content. It then auctioned your viewing habits to various advertising companies who used this to sway your commercial decision.

As social media proliferated explosively and became the main source of news, the algorithms crafted by the technology companies created a parallel world of sorts. Facebook investor Roger McNamee’s observed that the platform’s “algorithm exists to maximize attention, and the best way to do that is to make people angry and afraid”.

Social media created a filter bubble that constantly reinforced individual beliefs and shut out any alternative viewpoint. Reasoned arguments are difficult if two people are reading from entirely different scripts, and these are the only scripts that they have read.

Social media has now been weaponised. Its use to affect the emotions and beliefs of the target audience has become a subject of deep study as a part of 'Information Warfare’. It has come to be increasingly accepted that the centre of gravity in any future conflict is the human mind and that it is not difficult to create divisions by exacerbating differences that exist in all societies.

We could say that the arguments about influencing people are valid for the masses and not for sensible political leaders and others in positions of influence and authority. We wish that this were true, but leaders today thrive on social media approbation. Some deliberately cultivate an image of a harsh and uncompromising stance on ideological issues to garner greater social media presence. Others acquiesce to the majority because of the fear of public backlash and trolling if they buck the trend.

We must also be conscious that while Zhenhua may only be collecting data from open sources, this would only be one part of the data that would be flowing into Beijing from other sources like our mobile phones, the hardware in our communication networks, and the numerous Chinese apps that we routinely use. All this will provide a more comprehensive picture of how leaders think. And as is commonly known in the military, battles are won or lost in the minds of commanders.

There is now talk in the media about creating a global coalition against Chinese snooping. I see this as a highly unlikely outcome. Let me quote an incident to illustrate this. A summit was planned between President Barack Obama and Xi Jinping on June 7 and 8, 2013, in which the Americans had planned to raise the issue of Chinese cyber thefts strongly. One day before the summit, The Washington Post and The Guardian broke the news about the PRISM program in which the US National Security Agency was mining massive amounts of personal data from internet companies.

The meeting between Obama and Xi is described in Fred Kaplan’s book, Dark Territory: The Secret History of Cyber War:

“Obama brought up Chinese cyber theft; Xi took out a copy of The Guardian. From that point on, the Chinese retort to all American accusations on the subject shifted from ‘We don’t do hacking’ to ‘You do it a lot more than we do’.”

The US runs the most extensive and sophisticated surveillance network globally, and India was the fifth most targeted country by PRISM. The ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the US is monitoring private communications worldwide. Under these realities, hoping for some form of an international agreement is a mirage.

Story continues