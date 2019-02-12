India's YoY industrial production rate plunges in December

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The growth rate of India's factory production decelerated in December 2018 to 2.4 per cent from a rise of 7.3 per cent reported for the corresponding month of 2017.

However, on a month-on-month basis, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) has increased during the month under review from November 2018 when it stood at 0.32 per cent.

"The cumulative growth for the period April-December 2018 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 4.6 per cent," the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said in a statement on Tuesday.

--IANS

