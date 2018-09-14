India's YoY exports up 19.21% in August

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) India's merchandise exports rose by 19.21 per cent in August to $27.84 billion from $23.36 billion during the corresponding month of last year, official data showed on Friday.

According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, engineering goods, petroleum products, gems and jewellery, organic and inorganic chemicals and drugs and pharmaceuticals showed a high export growth during the month under review.

"Cumulative value of exports for the period April-August 2018-19 was $136.09 billion as against $117.19 billion during the period April-August 2017-18, registering a positive growth of 16.13 per cent in dollar terms," the ministry said in its review statement.

