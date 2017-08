New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) India's annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices shot up by 1.88 per cent in July, official data showed here on Monday.

According to data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the wholesale price index (WPI), with the revised base year of 2011-12, went up further in July 2017 to 1.88 per cent from 0.90 per cent in June.

