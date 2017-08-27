India's two-time Olympic footballer Ahmed Khan passes away

Bengaluru, Aug 27 (IANS) India's two-time Olympic footballer and East Bengal legend Ahmed Khan passed away at the age of 90 here on Sunday, his former club confirmed.

"The Club is sad to announce the passing away of Ahmed Khan at Bengaluru today. He was nearly 91 years old. A legend in his own right and a Double Olympian, he was perhaps one of the greatest footballer the country has ever produced. May his soul Rest in Peace," East Bengal said in a statement.

Khan played in the 1948 and 1952 Olympics and figured for East Bengal from 1949 to 1959. He was also the last of the 'Five Pandavas' of the club who, besides him, comprised legendary forwards Dhanraj, Appa Rao, Saleh and Venkatesh.

The forwards helped East Bengal bag the IFA Shield, the Kolkata league and the Rovers Cup in 1949 and become the first Indian club to win the Durand Cup in 1951.

Khan made his Olympic debut in London 1948 where India lost 1-2 to France.

