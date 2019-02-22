India's tour to Pakistan for Davis Cup not doubtful: AITA

Kolkata, Feb 22 (IANS) India's tour to Pakistan for the Davis Cup Group 1 tie is not doubtful and the All India Tennis Association (AITA) has not requested for a change of venue in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

There were reports that India might refuse to play the Davis Cup tie in Pakistan in September after 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed on February 14 in a ghastly attack.

"We have not requested for a change in venue. All such reports are baseless," AITA Secretary General Hironmoy Chatterjee told IANS rubbishing reports.

"The tie is still far off. We will play in September and we cannot predict what the (political) condition will be sitting in February. We will not discuss the matter only now. The tie is not in doubt," he added.

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) had announced earlier this month that they are ready to host India on a grass court in Islamabad.

The AITA had earlier stated that they were sure of travelling to Pakistan for the tie and would otherwise get disqualified according to International Tennis Federation rules.

There is a huge uproar over the Indian cricket team playing against Pakistan in the upcoming ICC World Cup in the United Kingdom.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) Chairman Vinod Rai said on Friday that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will write to the International Cricket Council (ICC), where India will make a strong representation on boycotting countries that sponsor terrorism.

In Davis Cup, no Indian team has travelled to Pakistan since March 1964.

In the World Group Qualifier, India were beaten 3-1 by Italy at the Calcutta South Club.

This is an away tie for India since the last time the two nations had met in Mumbai. India had then won the tie 3-2. Before that, India and Pakistan played at a neutral venue in Malaysia in 1973.

--IANS

dm/tri/ab