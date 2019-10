India's "tallest" Ravana effigy was set ablaze in Chandigarh to celebrate Dussehra festival on October 08. Ravana effigy measured 221 feet is worth Rs 30 Lakh. Ravana effigy was burnt at Gaddha ground in Chandigarh. Crackers were used to set ablaze the Ravana effigy which was pollution-free. Dussehra festival is celebrated as a victory of good over evil.