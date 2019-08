India's tallest man Dharmendra Pratap Singh seeking Uttar Pradesh Government's aid for a hip replacement surgery on August 17. He is the tallest man in India at 8'1-ft and is the second tallest man in the world. While speaking to ANI, he said, "I had come to meet CM but he wasn't available, I had written to him seeking aid. Surgery will cost around Rs 8 lakh. I've been asked to give an estimate and been assured of help."