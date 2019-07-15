Need India's support in Afghan peace process: Afghanistan Envoy

Pakistan recently joined the US, Russia and China trilateral consultations in Afghan peace process in Beijing. Pakistan's entry in Afghan has not gone well as both India and Afghanistan have slammed Pakistan for harbouring terrorism. Speaking on Pakistan's entry in peace talks and related fears, Afghanistan Envoy Tahir Qadiry said, "We believe India being an emerging power can use power and influence at international level from different platforms to lobby to support position of Afghan government. Current Afghan government want Afghan led, Afghan controlled and Afghan run peace process." He added, "We want perhaps India should be engaging more, India must have a pro active role in current affairs of Afghanistan because both countries share common democratic values, to preserve that, best is India should have a pro active role in peace talks."