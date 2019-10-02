India's stature in world is rising: PM Modi in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad said that India's stature is rising at world stage. While speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "India's stature is rising at world stage. Respect for India is increasing all over. One can experience the change. The world can see that India is at the forefront of several positive changes taking place at the world stage." Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in Swachh Bharat programme in Ahmedabad on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.