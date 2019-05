Congress condemned Pragya Singh Thakur's controversial statement, calling Nathuram Godse a 'deshbhakt'. Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "India's soul is under attack by successors of Godse, the BJP ruling dispensation. BJP leaders are describing the murderer of father of the nation as a true nationalist and declaring those who sacrificed their lives for nation like Hemant Karkare as anti-nationals."