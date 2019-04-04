India's socio economic character is significantly altering: FM Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attended the event of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Delhi today. Speaking at the event, Jaitley said, "India's the character of the population; the socio economic character, is significantly altering. And, therefore, what we used to discuss 40 and 30 years ago, the slogans of the time, are not really going to be relevant for too long. My own assessment is, not in this election it's still a very powerful segment. But by the next general election in 2024, India's middle class and the neo middle class will be the largest vote component."