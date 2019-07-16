India's skilled manpower can make British business become more competitive: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal is on a three-day visit to the UK to attend the India day conclave. Conclave is co-hosted by the UK Government and the City of London. He said, "We are two great democracies which go much beyond trade and investment. Two economies can partner with each other, the British business and investment can help India in its growing demand for new products and good Indian skilled manpower and talent can help British business become even more competitive. It's a win-win partnership."