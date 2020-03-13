India's situation better than rest: CEA on stock market crash

As stock market continues to plunge amid coronavirus outbreak, Chief Economic Advisor K Subramanian on March 13 asserted that all countries, including France, Russia, US, UK, Japan and others have had more than a 20 percent decline in their stock prices and India is actually below them. "Current developments in market are reflections of global factors related to coronavirus episode. All countries, including France, Russia, US, UK, Japan and others have had more than a 20 percent decline in their stock prices and India is actually below them," said Subramanian.