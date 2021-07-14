India's Single Largest Solar Park With 4,750 MW Capacity To Be Set Up At Gujarat's Rann Of Kutch

State-run National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) will set up a 4,750 megawatt (MW) renewable energy park at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat's Khavada.

The plant will be set up by NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of NTPC. The company has received a go-ahead from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for the project.

According to an MNRE statement, the project will be India’s single largest solar park.

NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL), has been given the go-ahead by MNRE on Monday (12 July) under Mode 8 (Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park) of Solar Park Scheme, the ministry said.

NTPC REL has plans to generate green hydrogen on a commercial scale from this park.

As a part of its green energy portfolio augmentation, NTPC aims to build 60 gigawatt (GW) renewable energy capacity by 2032. Currently, the state owned power major has an installed capacity of 66 GW across 70 power projects with an additional 18 GW under construction.

Recently, NTPC had also commissioned India’s largest floating solar project of 10 MW on the reservoir of Simhadri Thermal Power Plant, Andhra Pradesh. An additional 15 MW would be commissioned by August 2021, the ministry said.

Further, a 100 MW Floating Solar Project on the reservoir of Ramagundam Thermal Power Plant, Telangana is in the advanced stage of implementation.

Additionally, NTPC RE has recently signed an MoU with UT, Ladakh and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) for the generation of green hydrogen and deployment on Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV) buses. The signing of the MoU was also marked with the inauguration of NTPC’s first solar installations in Leh in form of solar trees and a solar car port.